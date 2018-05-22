It's all about the money for Sheffield College students

It was all about the money for college students in Sheffield when they learned how to manage their finances and borrow money in the hope they don't find themselves spiralling into debt.

The Money Charity held a special lesson at Sheffield College and taught a class of students about debt, credit and loans after research showed that a third of 15 to 17 year olds planned to borrow £1,891 within a month of their 18th birthday.

Jenny Webster, from The Money Charity, delivers a workshop on borrowing money at Sheffield College.

Jenny Webster, the charity's workshop consultant for Yorkshire, said she hoped the session helped the students make better decisions about borrowing money and managing their finances.

She said: "To find students that are already in debt at college age is very rare but these sessions are about making them aware of all the different options available to them as soon as they turn 18.

"It's all stuff that's going to be coming up for the students in the close future and they are on the brink of borrowing money and taking out credit so it's about making sure they make the correct decisions."

The workshop covered the different kinds of borrowing available, interest rates and Jenny stressed the message that borrowing money wasn't necessarily a bad option, if managed correctly.

Jenny added: "I find the students really want to talk about money because it's an opportunity for them to do just that - talk about it. The only stuff they know is from talking to each other or from adverts so they quite appreciate being able to talk about it and it makes them feel a bit more adult."

Justin Basini, CEO of ClearScore, who helped organise the workshop, said: "The moment teenagers reach their 18th birthday they begin their financial life - whether they realise it or not.

"This research highlights that we’re not doing enough to help teenagers navigate this difficult transition. It can be all too easy for young people, with limited exposure to credit, to fall into dangerous financial behaviour.

"Credit is an important and relevant part of managing finances, but it’s crucial to ensure young people understand how to use it in the right way."

Student Harry Spencer, 19, of Low Edges, said he found the session useful.

He said: "I hardly spend anything at all to be honest - just the necessities - travel to and from college and food and drink but it's good to know about all this stuff before going out and signing up for anything.

"Since I have already done a session before I have learnt a lot about managing finances."

Ian Rebbeck, 19, from Aston, said he was looking to get into work 'as soon as possible' after finishing college.

He said: "I found the advice that was given pretty comprehensive, there was a lot of advice given. I still live at home so I don't find it too difficult to manage my money."

Jacob Taylor, 19, from Upperthorpe, said he wasn't concerned about his finances while he still lived at home.

He said: "I enjoyed the session and found it very useful because I am very iffy with my money to be honest.

"I wouldn't say money is a worry because we are all still at college and we don't really think about jobs or money."

Bradley Menhennet, 20, of Manor Top, said he wasn't 'afraid' of borrowing money.

He said: "We are always a bit conscious with money but it's not a big worry for me personally."

Jordan Griffiths, 18, from Low Edges, said the session opened his eyes to the various lending options available.

He said: "It's good to know that there are at least charities and other groups out there who will lend you money if you need it.

"I am fine for money at the minute - the only time I spend is birthdays or special occasions. It does worry me a bit when I get older because I will have to start thinking about money more if I get my house."