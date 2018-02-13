IT'S A MATCH! - '10/10' donor match found for brave Sheffield girl with life-threatening 'one in a million' condition

A poorly Sheffield girl with a 'one in a million' illness has been handed a life line thanks to a complete stranger.

The family and friends of little four-year-old Myla Mae Hatcher, from Woodhouse, have reason to celebrate as a perfect bone marrow match has been found for the ill youngster.

Myla was diagnosed with severe aplastic anaemia, a condition only cured by a transplant.

The four-year-old who loves to dancing, gymnastics and Sheffield Wednesday, is a regular at Sheffield Children's Hospital and has to have several blood and platelet transfusions a week.

Because her condition is so rare, doctors told parents Danielle and Jon a '10/10' match was needed for it to be successful.

But their three month heartache searching for a match is over after being told the good news by medics at Sheffield Children's Hospital on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people signed up for the bone marrow register following an appeal in The Star and people sharing posts on social media.

Businesses, schools and total strangers have taken up the cause urging people to sign up to the register through fundraisers and events along with a Twitter hashtag of #MylasFight.

In a statement, the couple have spoken of their 'heartbreak' and 'terror' when they found out poor Myla was told she had the condition.

Mum Danielle and dad Jon paid tribute to their 'little warrior princess', staff at Sheffield Children's Hospital and the stranger who'll be donating their bone marrow to help make Myla better.

Danielle said: "Words cannot even express how we feel at this moment. As a parent, nothing and no one could ever prepare you for what you go through when your child is poorly.

"These past three months have been the most terrifying heartbreaking of our lives but we finally can begin to look to the future and getting our little girl better.

"It’s going to be a long hard journey but we will be there by her side every single step of the way and I have no doubt in my mind that my strong willed, brave stubborn little madam will come through this and will beat this, my super little warrior princess.

"We owe the biggest thank you from the bottom of our heart to everyone who has been through this with us.

"To the person who is selflessly going to give their bone marrow to our daughter to give her the best chance of a healthy life thank you will never be enough to this person who I can only describe as our hero."

The family are still hoping to raise awareness of the condition and to encourage people to sign up to the bone marrow transplant register.