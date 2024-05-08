Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Protesters against the Israel-Gaza war took to the stage to disrupt the University of Sheffield’s education awards today (May 8).

The group demanded that the university directs research projects away from arms-related work, and “cuts ties with the arms trade” as well as universities in Israel.

Parts of their speech after they had taken to the stage were met with cheers.

A number of university staff members at the event joined the protesters on the stage, while vice-chancellor Professor Koen Lamberts left the room, and the event was cancelled.

The war began in early October last year after Hamas, the militant group which rules Gaza, launched an assault on Israel.

An Israeli military campaign has followed, which has killed tens of thousands of people in the Palestinian territory.

Protesters’ chants today included “University of Sheffield, blood on your hands”, “Free free Palestine” and “Rishi, how many kids have you killed today?”

Sheffield Campus Coalition for Palestine (SCCP), who last week initiated a student encampment in solidarity with the Palestinian people, disrupted the event at 12.30pm during the vice chancellor’s speech.

They presented their demands, which include “accountability and transparency especially regarding [finances] and profits”, and that the university cut ties with some firms with links to the arms trade.

The university of Sheffield has received more than £72 million from companies involved in the arms trade since 2012, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request revealed last year.

The Russell Group university has received the funding due to its relationship with companies like Rolls Royce, BAE Systems and Boeing.

A spokesperson from the University of Sheffield said when the figures were released: “The University has a wide range of research, development and learning partnerships that work to further innovation, provide opportunities for students and find solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges.”

Today, a student member of the SCCP said: “Thus far, the University of Sheffield has chosen to ignore the encampment on its doorstep. Their policy is to pretend that there is no anger amongst students, staff, and community members and to hope that the problem goes away.

“Repression, as we have seen, will not crush our movement: it only inspires more people to join the fight. It is not too late for the University of Sheffield to be on the right side of history.”

Protesters point to the example of Goldsmiths University in London, where university management has made major concessions to student demands following extensive protests.

Student demonstrators point to the role played by the university’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) in developing the techniques used to manufacture the F-35 combat aircraft used by the Israeli military.

A Dutch court recently ordered their government to immediately suspend all exports of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel, due to concerns that they were being used to violate international law.

The University of Sheffield has been contacted for comment.