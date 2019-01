As Sheffield saw its first major snowfall of the year, one couple went outside into the early hours of this morning to build a snowman.

Many parts of the city saw heavy snowfall last night, causing travel disruption for many.

But for Gleadless resident, Valentina, the snow brought nothing but fun, when she and her partner went out at 2.30am to build a snowman on Constable Road.

Is this the first snowman in Sheffield? Send us pictures of your snowmen to our Facebook page here.