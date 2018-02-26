Is this Sheffield suburb Britain's best spot for walking?

A Sheffield suburb is vying for the right to call itself Britain's best spot for walking, after being shortlisted for a national rambling award.

Stocksbridge is one of 10 places across the country to have been shortlisted for the inaugural Britain's Best Walking Neighbourhood Award, run by the Ramblers charity.

The final 10 were chosen based on public nominations, and people now have until March 14 to vote online for their favourite.

Stocksbridge is situated in the Upper Don Valley, on the edge of the Peak District. It lies close to the coast-toc0ast Trans Pennine Trail and now boasts 'Walkers are Welcome' status.

The Ramblers website explains that the town is a great place to take a stroll for numerous reasons, including its well-maintained tree-lined streets, the 20mph limit on many roads and the numerous information boards for visitors.

Making the case for the area, poet Ian McMillan writes: "Walking the Trans Pennine Trail towards Barnsley is an unglamorous stroll, but it cuts through history like a knife.

"Here we are walking by sites from the industrial revolution and the post-industrialisation that knocked this place for six, and still reverberates like a struck gong.

"Walk by the site of the Oaks Colliery disaster – still the biggest mining disaster in UK history – and pass over Stairfoot Roundabout, where all those railway lines used to converge."

The other areas in the running for the award range from Hastings Old Town in East Sussex to Dumfries in Scotland.

You can vote now at www.ramblers.org.uk/get-involved/campaign-with-us/britains-best-walking-neighbourhood-award.aspx.