Is this Sheffield's most dangerous road? Ice warning as over 20 CARS skid and crash into house

A furious Sheffield couple have called for increased safety measures after a spate of cars crashing into homes on their road this winter.

Helen Hay has lived in her Storrs Lane home with her husband for the past 16 years and described the road outside as an 'accident black spot'.

The icy conditions on the road cause such a problem she said that a car has skidded and crashed into their house 'at least once every year'.

However, she explained that the problem was exacerbated in 2015 when the council removed the grit bin from outside their home.

As a result, two cars have crashed into their home since December while another skidded through a neighbour's house.

She said: "We've lived here 16 years and we have had someone crash into our house at least once a year. The last couple of winters have been particularly bad.

"But now we haven't got the grit bins that we used to have on the corner. When it's really bad we grit the corner ourselves to make it safer.

"On Sunday night at around 9.45pm my husband was upstairs and I was downstairs and he heard the car hit the kerb stones outside our house.

"It skidded down the hill and eventually stopped after ploughing through a dry stone wall. The people in the car were only about 19 or 20. Thankfully they were fine but the car was a mess."

Kerb stones were installed at Helen's home after continuous flooding problems.

She said the kerb stones are currently stopping further vehicle damage to their home as well as preventing water damage.

Although no cars have come through her home as of yet, Helen warned it was only a matter of time before there was a serious accident.

She said: ""Thankfully nobody has come through into our house.They usually hit sideways and slide down the wall instead of coming straight into the dining room.

"All the incidents blur into one now. Sadly we're used to it but we really shouldn't be. We weren't told why the grit bins were removed but it's an accident black spot.

"Everyone has to take such great care coming down our road. It's becoming more and more dangerous since they removed them a few years ago.

"We need the grit bins back but we also need a warning sign or chevrons on the corner to slow people down."

A Streets Ahead spokesperson said: “There are 2,000 grit bins across Sheffield and Streets Ahead grit a higher percentage of the road network than any other local authority in the UK.

"Following the Winter Maintenance review in 2014, when Storrs Lane was reinstated onto the gritting route, the grit bin was relocated onto a road not included in the current gritting route.

“We will look further into any concerns raised by residents on this road and our team will carry out inspections to ensure that there are no other issues that could be causing a problem in this area.

“In addition, we have recorded the request for reinstatement of a grit bin on Storrs Lane which will be reviewed as part of the Winter Maintenance Review in Spring 2018.”