Is there room in your heart and home for lovely Natasha?

Meet lovely Natasha.

This seven-year-old was brought into Sheffield's RSPCA Animal Centre in a terrible state in September as part of a welfare investigation.

RSPCA spokesman Adam Spencer said: “Natasha was really thin, her back-end was totally bald and she had sore, poor skin. It was heart breaking to see her in such a poor state.

“She has undergone an amazing transformation with a lot of love, care and medication and - of course – some good grub. She has once again found a zest for life and she`s quite an active girly despite her maturity. She enjoys the excitement of a bit of exploring and a good potter, then she loves to curl up in a comfy bed for a good old snooze.

“As her skin was left untreated for so long, she may now require long term management to keep her happy and comfortable, as it may occasionally flare up. We can offer an adopter some support with her ongoing conditions with the use of our centre clinic.

“This bubbly, bright and beautiful girl has really come to life now she is feeling better and she makes us smile with her quirky character.

“As she hasn`t had the best time and can sometimes worry about unfamiliar people, Natasha is looking for a quieter home. Once this sweet lady has established a bond with someone she will be eternally be happy in their company but can sometimes find the first few meetings a little daunting, particularly with gents, so she needs a little extra support with this.

“Natasha seems to quite like other dogs but can get a little in their face at times and so she`d like a home as the only dog. She`s really looking forward to having her own space and having her humans and all their love to herself.”

Do you have room in your hearts and home for Natasha? Call RSPCA Sheffield on 0114 2898050.