Is there any more snow forecast for Sheffield?

As Sheffield prepares for the start of another working week, forecasters have issued an update on whether any more snow is expected to fall in the city.
An amber 'be alert' weather warning for snow expired at 9am this morning but The Met office has now issued a yellow 'be aware' warning for ice.
Forecasters said further snow showers will affect northern England, with a 'chance of travel delays on roads'.
The Met Office said: "Ice is likely to form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. This increases the risk of accidents, as well as injuries due to falls."
Updated hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield
6pm - 50 per cent chance of light snow
7pm - 50 per cent chance of light snow
8pm - Cloudy
9pm - Cloudy
10pm - Cloudy
11pm - Cloudy
Midnight - Cloudy
1am - Cloudy
2am - Cloudy
3am - Overcast
4am - Overcast
5am - Overcast
6am - Overcast
7am - Overcast
8am - Overcast
9am - Overcast