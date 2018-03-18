Is there any more snow forecast for Sheffield?

As Sheffield prepares for the start of another working week, forecasters have issued an update on whether any more snow is expected to fall in the city.

An amber 'be alert' weather warning for snow expired at 9am this morning but The Met office has now issued a yellow 'be aware' warning for ice.

Forecasters said further snow showers will affect northern England, with a 'chance of travel delays on roads'.

The Met Office said: "Ice is likely to form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. This increases the risk of accidents, as well as injuries due to falls."

Updated hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield

6pm - 50 per cent chance of light snow

7pm - 50 per cent chance of light snow

8pm - Cloudy

9pm - Cloudy

10pm - Cloudy

11pm - Cloudy

Midnight - Cloudy

1am - Cloudy

2am - Cloudy

3am - Overcast

4am - Overcast

5am - Overcast

6am - Overcast

7am - Overcast

8am - Overcast

9am - Overcast