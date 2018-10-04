Is the Coca Cola Christmas truck coming to Sheffield in 2018?

Its arrival now signals the start of Christmas for many and thousands queue up to see it – so will the iconic Coca-Cola Christmas truck be coming to Sheffield again this year?

The huge red lorry has dropped into Sheffield on two of its last three tours, attracting thousands of fans who waited for hours to get alongside it.

Is the Coca Cola Christmas truck coming to Sheffield?

So will it make a hat-trick of visits by dropping by in 2018?

Coca-Cola bosses are keeping this year’s tour date a closely guarded secret, with the full list of locations likely to be revealed in early November.

Wherever it goes, visitors of all ages line-up to see the truck that’s becoming the star of the soft drink giant’s ‘Holidays Are Coming’ Christmas advertising campaign.

The 6.5m-long 13 tonne truck has been touring the UK’s roads for five years while Coca-Cola’s Christmas adverts have been seen on our TV screens since November 1995.

It dropped into Sheffield last year – but missed out the city on its 2016 tour but made its debut there in 2015.

It has also visited Doncaster on the last two tours.

Since 2011, the truck has made nearly 400 stops across the UK and is lit by 372 bulbs and 8,772 fairy lights.

It has travelled more than 730,000 miles – the equivalent to 29 times around the world.

As soon as the dates are in, we’ll let you know!



