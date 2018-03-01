Is Sheffield set to get more snow? Hour by hour forecast for tomorrow

Snow and ice blown in by the Beast from the East continue to cause mayhem across Sheffield, and the latest forecast suggests there will be little let-up over the next 48 hours.

The Met has issued yellow weather warnings covering the region for tomorrow and Saturday.

It says further snow showers are possible in the region and untreated surfaces are likely to be icy, while strong winds could lead to further snow drifts.

Here's its latest hour-by-hour forecast for tomorrow, Friday, March 2.

Midnight: -2C (feels like -9C) 10 per cent chance of precipitation

1am: -2C (-9C) 10 per cent

2am: -2C (-9C) 10 per cent

3am: -2C (-9C) 10 per cent

4am: -2C (-8C) 10 per cent

5am: -2C (-8C) 10 per cent

6am: -2C (-8C) 10 per cent

7am: -2C (-8C) 10 per cent

8am: -2C (-8C) 10 per cent

9am: -1C (-8C) 10 per cent

10am: -1C (-7C) 10 per cent

11am: -1C (-7C) 10 per cent

12pm: 0C (-7C) 10 per cent

1pm: 0C (-7C) 10 per cent

2pm: 0C (-6C) 10 per cent

3pm: 0C (-6C) 10 per cent

4pm: 0C (-6C) 10 per cent

5pm: -1C (-7C) 10 per cent

6pm: -1C (-7C) 10 per cent

7pm: -1C (-7C) 10 per cent

8pm: -1C (-6C) 10 per cent

9pm: -1C (-6C) 20 per cent

10pm: -1C (-6C) 10 per cent

11pm: -1C (-6C) 10 per cent