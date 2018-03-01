Is Sheffield set to get more snow? Hour by hour forecast for tomorrow

Snow and ice blown in by the Beast from the East continue to cause mayhem across Sheffield, and the latest forecast suggests there will be little let-up over the next 48 hours.
The Met has issued yellow weather warnings covering the region for tomorrow and Saturday.
READ MORE: Sheffield-bound train stranded by snow drifts for two hours, as customers warned not to travel
It says further snow showers are possible in the region and untreated surfaces are likely to be icy, while strong winds could lead to further snow drifts.
Here's its latest hour-by-hour forecast for tomorrow, Friday, March 2.
READ MORE: Meadowhall shops, including some department stores, close due to extreme weather
Midnight: -2C (feels like -9C) 10 per cent chance of precipitation
1am: -2C (-9C) 10 per cent
2am: -2C (-9C) 10 per cent
3am: -2C (-9C) 10 per cent
4am: -2C (-8C) 10 per cent
5am: -2C (-8C) 10 per cent
6am: -2C (-8C) 10 per cent
7am: -2C (-8C) 10 per cent
8am: -2C (-8C) 10 per cent
9am: -1C (-8C) 10 per cent
10am: -1C (-7C) 10 per cent
11am: -1C (-7C) 10 per cent
12pm: 0C (-7C) 10 per cent
1pm: 0C (-7C) 10 per cent
2pm: 0C (-6C) 10 per cent
3pm: 0C (-6C) 10 per cent
4pm: 0C (-6C) 10 per cent
5pm: -1C (-7C) 10 per cent
6pm: -1C (-7C) 10 per cent
7pm: -1C (-7C) 10 per cent
8pm: -1C (-6C) 10 per cent
9pm: -1C (-6C) 20 per cent
10pm: -1C (-6C) 10 per cent
11pm: -1C (-6C) 10 per cent