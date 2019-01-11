Iraq-based Sheffield soldiers issue New Year’s message to loved ones back home

Two British servicemen from Sheffield - one Owl and one Blade - have issued a joint New Year’s message to their loved ones from their base in Iraq.

Sapper Sam McLaren (left) and Sapper Sam Goulden (right) from 21 Engineer Regiment are currently deployed as part of the 3 RIFLES Battle Group on Operation SHADER in Iraq.

Since December 2018, they have been providing combat engineer training to the Iraqi security forces in support of their fight against the terrorist group Daesh or ISIS.

Both Sheffield born and bred, they are lifelong fans of their chosen clubs and say they take huge pride in flying their respective flags.

And while they have become great friends while on deployment, they admit normal hostilities will be resumed come the next Steel City derby on March 4.

In his New Year’s message back home, Sam Goulden said he wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and that he couldn’t wait to see all his friends and family.

Sam McLaren said he wanted to wish his wife, daughter, friends and family back in Sheffield a very happy new year.