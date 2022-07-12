The collision took place on Iport Avenue in Loversall earlier today.

The road is currently closed in both directions from Railport Way to Ontario Way, and there is also queuing traffic as a result of the collision.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area if possible while emergency services work at the scene.”

The road is currently closed in both directions from Railport Way to Toronto Way, and there is also queuing traffic as a result of the collision. Picture: Google

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information on the collision.