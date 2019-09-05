Investment plan could bring fresh jobs into Barnsley’s Royston community

Jobs plan: Royston could benefit from new start up units

The scheme may also open the door to another £600,000 of match funding from a European source.

Under the proposals it is hoped to build five small units at the former Monckton site in Royston, now part of the Rabbit Ings nature reserve, using land which would be made available at no cost to the authority.

The scheme would be part of a wider project to improve the community, alongside other major centres including Penistone, Hoyland and Wombwell.

It is acknowledged that Royston would benefit from more employment space and the objective is to provide more opportunities to create local jobs, using cash from a £5m pot made available for projects across the borough.

As well as the council funding, it is hoped the project may open the door to an additional £600,000 of European Structural and Investment Funding, which could mean the number of units extended from five to 15.

Other elements to the project would help improve the centre of Royston, with council chiefs intending the investment to help ensure local communities do no suffer neglect as the town centre benefits from a £180m regeneration scheme.

Proposals for Royston, as well as Penistone, have now been approved by members of Barnsley Council’s ruling Cabinet.

Coun Tim Cheetham, Cabinet spokesman for regeneration, said: "Investing in Royston presents a great opportunity to develop the assets and community spirit in the town to make it a better place to live, work, invest and visit."

"A focus on developing the local economy will allow the community to continue to thrive with great pride in what the local area has to offer. Building on the vibrancy in the region will increase footfall, reduce anti-social behaviour and enable people to shop local while attracting jobs and investment the town deserves."