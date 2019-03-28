Have your say

Investigations into two stabbings in Sheffield on the same night are continuing today.

Police probes into the knife attacks were launched on Monday, with the first incident reported in the Wicker area and the second in Herdings.

A man was stabbed in the Wicker area of Sheffield on Monday night (Pic: Dan Hayes)

CRIME: Doncaster man arrested over terrorism offences is released

At 6.20pm a man was slashed on his arm during an attack close to Blonk Street, Wicker.

READ MORE: Extra police expected on Sheffield estate after reports of shooting

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A boy, aged 15, was stabbed on Raeburn Road, Herdings, on Monday (Pic: Alana Roberts)

COURT: Teen burglar who broke into Sheffield home and butcher’s shop is jailed

South Yorkshire Police said there were two attackers involved.

Later that night – at 10.40pm – a boy, aged 15, was stabbed in Raeburn Road, Herdings.

He also suffered serious injuries in the attack.

Another boy, also 15, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and bailed until next month.

Condition updates for the two injured victims have not yet been released today.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.