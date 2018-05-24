Investigations continue into murder on Sheffield estate

Crime scene investigators remain on a Sheffield estate more than 36 hours after a man was found stabbed.

Investigations continue into the murder of a 19-year-old man, named locally as Ryan Jowle, who was found in a flat on Tannery Close, Woodhouse on Tuesday night.

Crime scene investigators on Tannery Close this afternoon.

The teenager was taken to hospital but could not be saved and died in the early hours of Wednesday.

Residents needing access to their flats within the police cordon have to register their movements to and from their homes with a police officer keeping a log.

One man, who lives on Tannery Close but did not want to give his name, said: "I didn't know the lad but 19-year-old is no age at all. I feel for his family.

"We get pockets of trouble around here but no more than any other area and nothing like this."

The 42-year-old added: "It is quite worrying that such a big cordon is still in place. I didn't hear or see anything on the night. It was yesterday morning when I got up and saw the police tape, I knew it was something big."

Other residents described how they were told to stay in their homes on Wednesday morning while investigators worked in and around the flats on Tannery Close.

A girl, 17, and a 22-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, remain in custody.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police 101 and quote incident 1,030 of May 22.