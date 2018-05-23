Investigation under way into huge blaze in Rotherham

An investigation is under way into a huge blaze at an industrial unit in Rotherham.

More than 40 firefighters were deployed to the blaze on Todwick Road, Dinnington, at around 5.20pm yesterday.

Firefighters spent hours tackling a blaze at Dinnington, yesterday

Eight fire engines, plus a turntable ladder, were used at the scene, after a building measuring 40 metres by 50 metres and containing plastic and other materials went up in flames.

Crews left the scene at 2.15am today.

Residents were advised to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows closed because of the amount of smoke in the air during the firefighting operation.

Firefighters returned to the industrial unit this morning to investigate the cause of the blaze but early indications yesterday were that the fire started accidentally.