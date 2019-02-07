Have your say

Investigators are due to visit a former care home this morning following a blaze last night.

The fire broke out at a disused care home on Cross Street, Monk Bretton, at around 7pm.

Firefighters in action in Monk Bretton last night

Four fire engines were deployed to the scene and spent around five hours extinguishing the flames and damping down.

Firefighters also carried out a number of visits during the night to ensure the flames were fully out.

