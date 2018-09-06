Investigation launched into death of Doncaster prisoner

An investigation has been launched into the death of a man in a Doncaster prison.

The inmate was reportedly found hanged in his cell at HMP Doncaster, which is a privately-run jail operated by Serco, yesterday morning.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire loses 100 police officers as violent crime increases

CRIME: ‘Madman’ from Sheffield still wanted over murder

The prisoner was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead last night.

COURT: Rotherham teenager became pregnant after gang rape in forest

Jerry Spencer, Serco’s Contract Director at HMP Doncaster, said: “Following an incident in the prison on Wednesday morning, a prisoner was taken to hospital, where he later died.

“As with all deaths in prison there will be an investigation and an inquest will be held in due course.”