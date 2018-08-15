Investigation launched into cause of apartment fire in Sheffield

An investigation is under way into the case of a fire in a Sheffield apartment.

The fire at Severn Court, Severn Road, Broomhill, was discovered at 11.50pm yesterday.

Three fire crews responded to the blaze and left the scene at 1.55am today.

Firefighters said there were two occupants in the apartment when the fire broke out.