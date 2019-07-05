Investigation launched following house blaze in Sheffield
An investigation is to be launched following a house fire in Sheffield.
By Alana Roberts
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 15:50
The blaze on Loxley Road, Malin Bridge, involved the roof of a house which had spread to two neighbouring terrace houses.
Nobody was injured during the incident.
Crews from Rivelin, Elm Lane and Parkway were called to the scene at around 1pm.
A turntable ladder was used to fight the fire from above while firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property to ensure nobody was inside.
One fire engine remains at the scene as work gets underway to dampen down the blaze.