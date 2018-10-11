Investigation launched following derailment of Sheffield train

An investigation is to be launched after a train derailed in Sheffield, causing travel ‘pandemonium’ for rail passengers yesterday.

Many rail services were delayed, cancelled or running on revised timetables meaning passengers had to seek alternative routes to their destinations.

Affected routes included those to London St Pancras, Norwich, Liverpool Lime Street and Nottingham.

Network Rail engineers were called to recover the stricken train, working throughout the day to reopen the line near platform one.

However, disruption continued for most of the day, before easing around rush hour with many services resuming their usual schedule.

Northern Rail have now confirmed that the derailment of the empty passenger train occurred when it was being shunted to a siding.

Network Rail say a full investigation will take place.

Amy Brenndorfer, Network Rail media manager, said: “At 09:45 on Tuesday, October 9 a driver reported that a train had partially derailed within Sheffield railway station. Initially, this meant that multiple lines at the station were blocked and trains were unable to travel through the station.

“Network Rail engineers visited site and worked to resolve the issue. Normal signalling resumed shortly before 14:30, with access to the majority of the platforms restored. Shortly after 19:00 all train services were able to run as normal.

“Safety is our top priority and we take incidents like this very seriously. A full investigation will take place.

“We’d like to apologise to passengers for any inconvenience caused and thank them for their patience whilst this incident took place.”