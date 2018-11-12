Investigation launched after teenager is reportedly stabbed near Meadowhall

An investigation is underway after a teenager was reportedly stabbed near Meadowhall this evening.

Police were called at around 7.20pm following reports a 16-year old boy had been stabbed near to the taxi rank, in the car park near Next at Meadowhall Shopping Centre.

The boy was taken to hospital with suspected stab injuries to his leg which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say there is an increased police presence around Meadowhall this evening as officers gather information regarding the exact circumstances of the incident.

Witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 809 of 12 November 2018.