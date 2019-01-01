Investigation into New Year’s Day stabbings in Sheffield bar remains unsolved one year on

Detectives in Sheffield have ended their investigation into an attack in which six men were stabbed in a city centre bar after failing to identify the culprits.

One year ago today six men suffered stab wounds in an attack at Crystal on Carver Street in a suspected gang attack.

Two of the victims were left fighting for life but eventually survived.

Violence flared at the top of a flight of stairs in the House of Hugo section on the third floor of the bar in the early hours of New Year’s Day, 2018.

The brawl led to the temporary closure of the venue after police chiefs ordered an improvement in security systems.

Door staff now use search wands and ID scanners, and drinks have to be served in plastic glasses after midnight.

The victims of the attack were all from Birmingham and detectives believe the violence was gang related, but those responsible have never been identified.

The victims have been notified of the closure of the case pending any new evidence coming to light.

In a statement on the anniversary of the attack, South Yorkshire Police said: “Despite extensive CCTV viewing and multiple staff members and party goers being spoken to, no offenders could be identified.



“There were no arrests made and the case has now been filed pending any further evidence coming to light.



“The injured parties have all been informed.”