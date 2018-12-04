Investigation into house fire in Sheffield

An investigation is under way into the cause of a house fire in Sheffield.
The blaze broke out in a bedroom in a property in Ellerton Road, Firth Park, at 9.40pm yesterday.
Firefighters spent around two hours at the scene and said the fire is believed to have started accidentally but an investigation is under way.
Nobody was injured in the incident.