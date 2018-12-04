Investigation into house fire in Sheffield

Have your say

An investigation is under way into the cause of a house fire in Sheffield.

The blaze broke out in a bedroom in a property in Ellerton Road, Firth Park, at 9.40pm yesterday.

Firefighters dealt with a bedroom blaze in Ellerton Road, Firth Park

READ MORE: Sheffield woman flies to Tenerife to help with search for missing sister

Firefighters spent around two hours at the scene and said the fire is believed to have started accidentally but an investigation is under way.

CRIME: Man hunted over knifepoint robbery in Sheffield

POLICE: Sheffield to host UK’s first-ever spice conference

Nobody was injured in the incident.