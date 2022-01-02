A fire engine from Rivelin Fire Station was sent to the scene of the blaze at Hoole Street, Walkley, at 5.45am today, after receiving an emergency call.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they turned a hose reel on the blazing vehicle to put the fire out, and no one was hurt in the incident, which they described as ‘under investigation’.