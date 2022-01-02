Investigation after car ablaze on Hoole Street, Sheffield street this morning

Firefighters are investigating what caused a car to catch light in the early hours of this morning on a Sheffield residential street.

By David Kessen
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 8:31 am

A fire engine from Rivelin Fire Station was sent to the scene of the blaze at Hoole Street, Walkley, at 5.45am today, after receiving an emergency call.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they turned a hose reel on the blazing vehicle to put the fire out, and no one was hurt in the incident, which they described as ‘under investigation’.

File picture shows Sheffield firefighters. A car fire at Hoole Street is under investigation today
SheffieldSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service