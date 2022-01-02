Investigation after car ablaze on Hoole Street, Sheffield street this morning
Firefighters are investigating what caused a car to catch light in the early hours of this morning on a Sheffield residential street.
A fire engine from Rivelin Fire Station was sent to the scene of the blaze at Hoole Street, Walkley, at 5.45am today, after receiving an emergency call.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they turned a hose reel on the blazing vehicle to put the fire out, and no one was hurt in the incident, which they described as ‘under investigation’.