International Women of Sheffield are welcomed to St Luke’s Hospice

St Luke’s Hospice is extending its links with the wider community after joining together with the International Women of Sheffield group.

St Luke's have welcomed Sheffield's International Women's group

The organisation which supports women who have moved from countries around the globe to Sheffield had the chance to meet at the St Luke’s Ecclesall Road South site café, where they were welcomed by members of the St Luke’s team.

“This was a very important first meeting because we want all people in Sheffield to know about our services and how they can be accessed by everybody,” said St Luke’s Engagement and Quality Officer Naureen Khan.

“Moving forward, our aim is to take the sessions out into the communities we are trying to reach, making it easier for everybody to be a part of the St Luke’s family.

“There are at least 15 different nationalities that now form part of the International Women group and many of them will have no experience of what hospice care is about and how St Luke’s can support them.”

International Women representative Livia Barreira explained: “This group is creating a way of welcoming women from many different countries to the city and offering them a way of feeling more socially connected.

“Volunteering for a charity like St Luke’s, for example, is a very good way to connect and engage, improve your network and gain experience.

“By becoming involved you get a better understanding of the cultural aspects of British society and learn how people do things in a new place.