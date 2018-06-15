INTERNATIONAL NEWS: Riders fall 30ft from derailed Florida rollercoaster

Have your say

Six thrillseekers have been taken to hospital in Florida after the rollercoaster ride they were on derailed.

Two of those injured fell 30ft to the ground after the accident on the ride at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk.

A total of 10 people were rescued by firefighters from the dangling rollercoaster.

Three cars on the ride derailed at around 8.30pm on Thursday evening (1.30am UK time).

Videos posted on social media show the chaotic moments after the accident with rescuers scrambling to rescue those injured and trapped.

