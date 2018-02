Have your say

An ‘inspirational’ dad of two has transformed his life after losing five stone in six months.

Stuart Shepherd, aged 37, of Bradfield, made changes to his life after he suffered a severe back injury and ended up drinking between two and four pints in his local pub every night.

The farrier enlisted help from personal trainer Shane Beard, director of B-fit UK in Hillsborough, Sheffield.

Shane said: “He’s truly an inspiration when it comes to inspiring people to get started.”