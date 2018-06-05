Inspirational Sheffield climber Ian Toothill's ashes scattered on Ben Nevis

The ashes of a Sheffield man who became the first to climb Mount Everest while he had cancer have been scattered on Ben Nevis.

Sheffield Wednesday fan Ian Toothill climbed the world's highest peak last June after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, and fulfilled his pledge to plant a Sheffield United flag at the summit to boost his fundraising total.

His friends scattered his ashes, along with his mother's, on top of Scotland's highest mountain on the anniversary of his Everest climb.

Mr Toothill grew up in Sheffield and was a Sheffield Wednesday fan. He lived in Willesden Green, London.

Mr Toothill was diagnosed with bowel cancer in June 2015 and died in January, at the age of 48.

Richard Barker, a childhood friend, said 13 friends had come from as far as Belgium, London and Berlin to scatter Mr Toothill's ashes, in accordance with his last wishes.

Paying tribute to him following his death in January, Mr Barker, who had known him since they were at Hurlfield School together, said he was a 'proper nice guy, and a proper laugh'.

He told how once his old school friend set his mind on something there was no turning back.

"I remember we were sat in the pub in Gleadless one day after he'd been diagnosed with terminal cancer and I was getting a bit morbid, asking him what was on the bucket list," he said.

"When he turned to me and said 'I might climb Everest' I thought at first he was a lunatic, but then I saw the look in his eyes and I knew he was going to do it.

"Failure wasn't an option for him. When his insurance company reneged on a deal shortly before the climb he said 'don't worry, there's always a way. I will sort it', and, sure enough, he did.

"He was a proper nice guy, and a proper laugh."