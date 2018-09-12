Inspectors find Sheffield primary school is improving

Senior leaders are taking effective action to transform the fortunes of a Sheffield primary school which was ordered to improve by inspectors.

Westways Primary School, in Crookes, has been ordered to improve by Ofsted inspectors following two consecutive visits.

But during a monitoring visit, inspectors found that the school was improving.

READ MORE: More parents in Sheffield winning school admissions appeals

Executive headteacher Sam Fearnehough said: “I am delighted with the monitoring report and proud of our amazing children and our staff who have worked tirelessly to turn the school around.

“Many of our parents and carers have been very supportive and I would like to thank them for their encouragement and support over the last 12 months.

“Our hardwork has paid off and the future is bright for Westways.”

READ MORE: University students and staff in Sheffield investigated for misconduct

In a letter to Mrs Fearnehough, inspector Jo Sharpe said the senior leadership team and governors have, since September 2017, been ‘highly effective in tackling the weaknesses in teaching identified at the last inspection.’

She added: “You have implemented systems that ensure that staff are well supported and directed in how they can improve the quality of teaching and learning in their classrooms.

“You and your team recognise that subject leaders still need to take a more active part in school improvement.

READ MORE: This is what Sheffield parents need to know about the uniform rules schools have the power to enforce

She added that behaviour is still good in school, pupils are ‘polite, courteous and friendly’ and the new behaviour reward system is working well.

But she warned that further action should be taken to improve attendance, build communication with parents and ensure that subject leaders take a more active part in school improvement.