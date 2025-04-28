Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family’s year-long wait for answers is finally set to come to an end after an inquest into the death of a 48-year-old mother who died following a hysterectomy begins today.

On July 16, 2024, Maxine Spittlehouse attended Kinvara Private Hospital, Rotherham, as an NHS patient for a hysterectomy and a separate procedure - which she was advised to undergo to manage the pain and bleeding caused by fibroids.

Shortly after the operation she collapsed and was rushed to Rotherham District General Hospital, where she died six days after the surgery.

Family members were devastated by the death, none more than her loving husband David and 24-year-old daughter Millie.

Following Maxine’s death, Millie and Dave launched a petition calling on the government to review regulation around hysterectomies in private hospitals and pursued legal aid as they worked to get to the bottom of the tragedy that robbed them of their loved one.

Maxine Spittlehouse with husband David and daughter Millie. Following her death, family set-up a petition asking the government to review regulations around hysterectomies in private hospitals. | David Spittlehouse

Now, close to a year later they are set to finally get answers on what exactly happened, as an inquest into her death begins today (Monday, April 28).

It is expected that the inquest will consider the suitability of the surgery, the suitability and preparedness of Kinvara Hospital to carry out such operations and the cause of post-operative bleeding.

Millie said: “It just feels so surreal - it's like what you see in a film.

“When it first happened everything felt like it was taking so long, then it’s all come together so quickly.

“But as hard as it’s going to be we just want answers.

“We know how she passed, but we don’t know all the ins and outs - whereas normally when someone passes away you know straight away with this we’re thinking about it all the time.”

Christine Brown, specialist medical negligence solicitor at Medical Solicitors - representing Maxine’s family at the inquest and in their claim for compensation following her death - said private hospitals are increasingly being used to deal with NHS backlogs after the pandemic.

She said: “Waiting list backlogs for non-urgent consultant led treatments remain a huge problem following the pandemic.

“One solution has been for there to be greater use of the private sector, with particular emphasis on joint operations and gynaecological procedures, but patient safety should not be compromised.”

More to follow.

