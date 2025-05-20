An inquest has been held today into the death of a Sheffield man whose death triggered a murder probe - ending a two-year mystery.

The body of Phillip McCauliffe was discovered in his flat on Ironside Walk, Gleadless Vallley, on December 15, 2023.

The 67-year-old had called police the day before to report an assault, an inquest today heard, however when officers attended they were unable to make contact or gain entry to the property.

Following the discovery of his body, a murder investigation was launched which resulted in two men, aged 35 and 39, alongside a 37-year-old woman, being arrested on suspicion of murder.

All were released on bail while enquiries continued.

During a hearing in Sheffield earlier today (May 20), assistant coroner Rebecca Connell confirmed that a post mortem examination suggested the cause of death to be brain haemorrhaging, caused by a traumatic injury.

Phillip McCauliffe | SYP

He was found to have a number of injuries, including bruising on the back of the head and upper lip, as well as small yellowish bruising on the left side of his chest.

The examination also found evidence of heart disease and damage to the liver consistent with alcohol abuse.

Police interviewed witnesses who claimed to have seen Phillip in an area outside his flat with a group of men the day before his body was discovered, though most said there was no evidence of aggression or violence.

He was seen laying on the floor at one point bleeding from the back of his head, with one witness alleging one of the men jokingly said ‘I’ll give you a fiver to let your dog bite him’.

They also claimed to have smelt alcohol.

A witness police deemed unreliable did say they had seen an assault, however after all suspects denied involvement or provided no comment, police ruled that there was insufficient evidence and no realistic prospect of a conviction, the inquest heard.

Today assistant coroner Rebecca Connell delivered a narrative conclusion, stating that on the balance of probabilities Phillip McCauliffe died from a subdural haemorrhage as blood clotted between the skull and surface of the brain.

Mrs Connell concluded proceedings by saying: “I offer my condolences to the friends and family of Mr McCauliffe.”

