Inquest highlights gaps in mental health support after woman tragically found in stream

A recent inquest into the tragic death of Claire Driver, whose body was discovered in a Barnsley woodland in September 2024, has highlighted critical issues in the provision of mental health care and emergency services.

A coroner’s report found that Claire, 44, had a long history of mental health struggles, including substance misuse, and had been under the care of the enhanced community mental health team. The inquest, which concluded in March 2025, heard details about the level of support Claire received in the months leading up to her disappearance in June 2024.

Evidence pointed to missed opportunities for more assertive intervention, added the report.

Despite clear signs of deterioration in her mental health, Claire was only visited twice by mental health professionals over a six-week period in late 2023 and early 2024. These visits came after multiple reports from family, housing officers, and police officers expressing concern for her well-being.

The coroner found that a more proactive approach could have prevented Claire’s condition from worsening to the point where she required detention under the Mental Health Act in January 2024. The lack of engagement and communication between the mental health team and the police, especially when Claire was in custody, was also flagged as a key concern. Experts believe that better coordination between these services could have potentially reduced the risk of her relapse.

A particularly poignant aspect of the inquest was the revelation that many staff working with mental health patients are not required to receive mandatory training on the impact of substance misuse on mental health conditions. This gap in training was identified as another factor that may have contributed to the inadequate care Claire received, given her history of both mental health issues and substance misuse.

In response to these concerns, Senior Coroner Tanyka Rawden has issued a Prevention of Future Deaths report. The report urges the South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust to implement changes aimed at preventing similar tragedies. Specifically, the coroner recommends that mental health teams adopt a more assertive approach when dealing with vulnerable patients, especially those with complex needs like Claire’s. Additionally, the report stresses the importance of enhanced training for staff on how substance misuse intersects with mental health disorders.

The report also calls for improved communication between health services and other agencies, such as the police and housing authorities, to ensure that individuals in distress receive the timely care and attention they need.

The Trust is required to respond to the coroner’s recommendations by May 19, 2025, outlining the actions they will take or provide an explanation if no action is planned.