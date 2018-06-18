Inquest rules fatal house fire in Barnsley was accidental

An inquest into the death of a woman in a house fire in Barnsley ruled that the blaze started accidentally.

Carol Padgett, aged 58, died along with her pet dog when a fire broke out in her home in New Road, Staincross, Barnsley, in March 2017.

CRIME: Boys threatened by teen with knife in Sheffield park

Flames engulfed the semi-detached house and a fire service investigation found the cause of the blaze was most likely to have been a candle or lighter coming into contact with paper on the coffee table in the property.

POLICE: Man hunted over attack on couple in Chesterfield town centre

Friends and neighbours rallied round in the wake of the tragedy to help Ms Padgett's partner, who lost everything in the blaze.

READ MORE: Man charged over robbery of woman, 85, in north Derbyshire

Help was also offered to the family next door, whose house was damaged and whose two dogs needed urgent veterinary care after the fire.

An inquest into Ms Padgett's death ruled that she died as a result of an accident.

She suffered carbon monoxide poisoning as smoke filled her home.

Following her death, Ms Padgett's son, Lee, said she had a 'heart of gold'.