Inquest into death of Sheffield bomb victim moves one step closer

A pre-inquest hearing into the deaths of the 22 victims of the Manchester Arena suicide bombing - including a Sheffield woman - will go ahead tomorrow.

The hearing is due to take place at Manchester Town Hall at 10.30am on Friday.

Inquests were opened and adjourned by HM Senior Coroner Nigel Meadows in June following a bomb attack on May 22 at an Ariane Grande concert attended by thousands of fans.

A separate inquest will be held into the death of bomber Salman Abedi, 22, after a preliminary hearing on December 1.

Abedi detonated a bomb at the end of the concert with 353 people, including 175 children, around him in the Manchester Arena foyer, police said earlier this month.

As well as killing 22, the bomb blast left 16 seriously injured with victims having suffered paralysis, loss of limbs, internal injuries and serious facial injuries which needed plastic surgery.

Two victims still remain in hospital.

Kelly Brewster, 32, from Arbourthorne, died in the bomb blast.

She has attended the gig with her sister, Claire and niece, Hollie.

Described as 'bright' and 'bubbly' by her family, Kelly, who worked as a claims assessor for insurance firm Aviva, shielded her niece when the bomb went off.