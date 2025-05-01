Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Details are starting to come out as the inquest into the death of a 48-year-old mother enters its third day.

On July 16, 2024, Maxine Spittlehouse attended Kinvara Private Hospital, Rotherham as an NHS patient for a hysterectomy and a separate procedure, which she was advised to undergo to manage the pain and bleeding caused by fibroids.

Shortly after the operation she collapsed and was rushed to Rotherham District General Hospital, where she died six days later.

An inquest into the circumstances surrounding her death began on Monday (April 28) at Doncaster Coroners’ Court, with Wednesday acting as a non-sitting day.

The inquest has previously heard how Maxine suffered bleeding at two areas in the post-operative period, with the cause determined to be failure of the Ligasure instrument used for sealing vessels.

The consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at the hospital - referred to as Mr D - told the court that he was 100 per cent sure that there was no evidence of internal bleeding during Maxine’s surgery.

He added that he was not told that Maxine was in pain following surgery or that she was given a spinal anaesthetic.

Mr D says he only became aware of an issue at 5.09am the following morning, when the resident medical officer called to say he had concerns - though failed to give a full picture

An hour later he arrived at the hospital, examined Maxine, and upon learning that the hospital had no HemoCue - a point-of-care testing device used for haemoglobin and white blood cell count measurements - called for an emergency transfer to Rotherham General Hospital.

Maxine Spittlehouse with husband David and daughter Millie. Following her death, family set-up a petition asking the government to review regulations around hysterectomies in private hospitals. | David Spittlehouse

He then left the hospital, saying that Maxine was alert and there was nothing else he could offer clinically - he asked to be informed when the blood results came back.

The resident medical officer (RMO), Dr T, was on duty throughout the night and recalled Maxine complaining of specific pain on the right side of her abdomen initially, then pain across the whole of her upper abdomen by the early hours of the morning.

She was vomiting so he prescribed medication to treat stomach acid.

At 3.20 am Maxine was cold and clammy, and he claims to have suspected internal bleeding was the most likely cause and that a transfer was required.

Dr T was asked why he did not call Mr D - the consultant - at 3.30am if he thought a transfer was required and said he didn’t know why, adding he should have called earlier and should have updated the consultant in the early hours from around 1.45am.

During questioning, he also claimed to have been overwhelmed by giving treatment.

The inquest also heard from a nurse, J, on duty the night of the surgery.

J said she recommended to the RMO at 1.45am that Maxine should be moved to Rotherham Hospital when there were signs that she was deteriorating - the RMO did not refuse but said he was observing.

The nurse claimed to have suggested on at least three occasions that Maxine be transferred, and that when Mr D came into the hospital at 6.25am he did not mention a transfer.

She said that the emergency buzzer went at 7.20am or 7.30am when Maxine suffered a cardiac arrest.

Proceedings are expected to carry on until Friday.

Ahead of the inquest, Maxine’s 24-year-old daughter Millie told The Star: “It just feels so surreal - it's like what you see in a film.

“When it first happened everything felt like it was taking so long, then it’s all come together so quickly.

“But as hard as it’s going to be we just want answers.

“We know how she passed, but we don’t know all the ins and outs - whereas normally when someone passes away you know straight away with this we’re thinking about it all the time.”

