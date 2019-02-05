Inquest held into death of 'wonderful' Derbyshire mum

Have your say

A much-loved young mum who died after falling down the stairs at her house was 'profoundly' drunk at the time, an inquest heard.

Charlotte Watson, 33, died in hospital last September following the tragic fall at her home on Sheffield Road, Killamarsh.

After her death, Ms Watson's loved ones described her as a 'wonderful person' who was 'amazing to be around'.

In a statement read out during her inquest at Chesterfield coroners' court on Tuesday, Ms Watson's boyfriend Chris Hadley said the pair went to the pub with one of his friends on the evening of September 7 last year.

Mr Hadley explained they returned home and he went to bed at around 10.30pm while Ms Watson and his friend stayed downstairs drinking prosecco and tequila.

He added that he woke up to go to the toilet at around 12.50am on September 8 and saw Ms Watson sat at the top of the 'very steep' stairs.

Mr Hadley said she looked 'very drunk' and he did not recall speaking to her.

He continued: "While I was in the bathroom, I heard a loud thud.

"I went out and could see Charlotte at the bottom of the stairs.

"I ran down the stairs and started CPR on her."

Paramedics attended and took Ms Watson to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital, where she was sadly pronounced dead at 3.52am on September 8.

The inquest heard post-mortem tests revealed Ms Watson suffered a 'traumatic brain injury' as a result of the fall and she was 'profoundly intoxicated'.

There were no suspicious findings.

Coroner Peter Nieto concluded Ms Watson's death was alcohol-related.

He said: "She had been taken to hospital after falling down the stairs of her house which left her unresponsive and with a serious head injury. The injury was untreatable and had caused brain damage.

"On the evidence, Ms Watson had been profoundly intoxicated having drunk a large amount of alcohol before she fell and the stairs to her house are very steep.

"On the balance of probabilities, she fell down the stairs due to being intoxicated.

"Family members had previously expressed their concerns to her regarding binge drinking."

Mr Hadley said to Mr Nieto: "Was there anything else I could have done?"

Mr Nieto replied: "It doesn’t seem that way.

"You performed CPR but her head injury was so severe."

He offered his condolences to Ms Watson's loved ones as the inquest finished.