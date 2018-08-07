Inquest due to be opened into death of woman at centre of murder probe

The death of a woman at the centre of a murder probe - before foul play was ruled out - is expected to be opened tomorrow.

A murder investigation was launched following the death of a 30-year-old woman whose body was found in a bungalow in Archdale Cose, Manor, on Thursday, August 2.

The murder probe was later dropped when detectives ruled out foul play and declared that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder were released under investigation and the case has now been referred to the Sheffield and Barnsley Coroner for an inquest to determine the full circumstances surrounding the death.