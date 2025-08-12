An inquest will be formally opened next week into the death of five-year-old Yusuf Mahmud Nazir, whose family say was “failed catastrophically” by multiple NHS services.

Yusuf died on November 23, 2022, eight days after his family first sought help for what was initially diagnosed as tonsillitis.

The decision to open the inquest comes after Yusuf’s family wrote to HM Senior Coroner for South Yorkshire (West), Tanyka Rawden, requesting the hearing.

Two independent investigations into the care and treatment Yusuf received have been carried out since the Rotherham boy’s death.

The family was dissatisfied with the first, leading to a second investigation commissioned by NHS England.

This Independent Patient Safety Investigation (IPSI) report found failings, including at Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Rotherham District General Hospital.

Yusuf was initially seen by his GP on November 15 after feeling unwell, and later that day his mum called 111 and was advised to take the young boy to A&E.

At Rotherham District General Hospital he was provided with a bed while he was being monitored and was administered oral antibiotics to treat what medics believed to be tonsilitis.

His family was told there were no beds available for him to be admitted so he was sent home.

After three days, Yusuf's condition continued, so he was taken to his family GP again, and later that day his mum called 999.

He was transferred to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, where he died on November 23 - eight days after his family first sought help.

The IPSI report found 13 missed opportunities to escalate his care, alongside serious failings at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Rotherham District General Hospital, and within ambulance services.

These included inadequate staff training and poor management of medication.

Yusuf’s mother, Soniya Ahmed, has previously spoken of her “unimaginable and traumatic” loss, saying: “My son was left to die right beside me. He was crying in pain, yet received no pain relief. They failed him catastrophically.”

Yusuf Mahmud Nazir's mother Soniya Ahmed speaks at a press conference held after the second investigation report into his death was published - photo by Kerrie Beddows

The family hopes Yusuf’s death will drive meaningful change in the NHS.

Sixteen recommendations have been made following the investigation, including improved parental access to medical records, better communication between ambulance staff and patients, and ensuring every child has visible consultant-led oversight.

Yusuf Mahmud Nazir's uncle Zaheer Ahmed speaks at a press conference held after the second investigation report into his death was published - pic by Kerrie Beddows.

Yusuf’s uncle, Zaheer Ahmed, said these investigations are another step towards accountability.

“This second investigation revealed failings the first did not. For us, it’s closer to the answers we want – but we will never forget Yusuf,” he explained.

It is expected that a pre-inquest review will be scheduled later this year, ahead of a full inquest.

Yusuf’s uncle, Zaheer Ahmed, will attend as the family’s representative and spokesperson, supported by Counsel Adam Wagner KC from Doughty Street Chambers and Partner Anna Thwaites from Bindmans.