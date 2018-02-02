INQUEST: 'Amazing man' killed while riding motorbike to Sheffield Children's Hospital charity event

The family of a young motorcycle rider - killed while riding to a charity event to help seriously ill children - have paid tribute to an 'amazing man who was full of life'.

Sam Pickering was one of hundreds of bikers - including two-time world superbikes champion James Toseland - riding to Sheffield Children's Hospital to deliver Easter eggs to help brighten the days of young patients.

Riders at Sam's funeral.

But the 20-year-old, of Deepcar, never made it to the event after losing control of his Yamaha motorbike on Langsett Road North in Oughtibridge.

His family told how Sam had taken part in the annual Egg Run, organised by the Three Shires Honda Owners Club, almost every year since he was a young boy, helping to raise more than £40, 000 for the hospital.

During an inquest into his death, step-father Ian Santhouse said: "Sam was a good rider and loved it.

"He was an amazing man and he was so full of life."

Riders at Sam's funeral.

After the hearing, mum Lorna added: "He loved riding his motorbike and the charity was close to his heart.

"He first took part in it with me as a pillion passenger when he was a kid.

"He was beautiful and was so funny."

The inquest, held at Sheffield Coroner's Court earlier today, heard how Sam and Mr Santhouse were on the way to the hospital on Easter Sunday last year when the fatal collision happened.

Riders, including former two-time world superbikes champion James Toseland, taking part in the Egg Run last year.

Mr Santhouse was about 200 yards behind Sam when he disappeared around a corner.

When he caught up with him, he saw the young rider had come off his bike.

Two off duty nurses arrived at the scene and CPR was performed but he was pronounced dead a short while later.

Pc Mick Street, crash scene investigator, said marks on the road showed one of the foot pegs from the motorbike was down which could have caused 'instability' prior to him crashing into a raised kerb and safety barrier. He added there were no other vehicles involved.

A post mortem examination showed Sam died from multiple injuries. Coroner Steven Eccleston concluded that he died as a result of a road traffic collision.

On the day of his death a minute's silence followed by 30 seconds of revving was held outside the hospital when other riders became aware of the crash.

Hundreds of riders also turned out for his funeral.

Sam's family are planning a fundraising party to celebrate his life on what would have been his 21st birthday in April.