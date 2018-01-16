Inmate caught with mobile phones in South Yorkshire prison is sent back to jail

An inmate who was caught with mobile phones while behind bars has been sent back to prison.

Lee Brimble was found with mobile phones on two separate occasions while serving time at HMP Moorland in Doncaster - once in December 2016 and again in January 2017.

The 32-year-old, formerly of Ullswater Crescent, Leeds, had been released in June last year.

But he is back behind bars after appearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, when he was sentenced to eight months in prison for two counts of possessing a mobile phone.

Detective Constable Emma Taylorson, of the Prison Investigation Team, said: "Possession of a mobile phone inside prison is against the law and we will investigate incidents of this nature.

"Brimble was released from custody in June last year after serving his sentence but now, as a result of his criminality inside the prison, he has been jailed yet again."