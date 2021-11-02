South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service revealed a man in his 80s died in the blaze, to which four fire engines were sent this morning.

Firefighters from Rivelin, Central and Parkway were called to the blaze, which broke out on the second floor of an industrial unit on Balaclava Road, off Infirmary Road, Sheffield, at 11.05am on Tuesday, November 2.

A spokesman for the service said in a statement this afternoon: “Upon arrival a number of crews were sent into the building to tackle the fire and search for any persons inside. Sadly they discovered the body of a man who was unable to be revived.

Fire officers attand a blaze on Ballaclava Street in Sheffield

“A joint police and fire investigation is currently on-going into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Four fire engines spent around two hours on the site fighting the blaze, which led to trams being stopped along the busy street at one stage.

South Yorkshire Police also attended the incident, with two patrol cars parked at the scene this afternoon. Blue and white police tape could also be seen at the scene.

Trams are back running again, but the operator Stagecoach was still reporting delays for some time after the fire had been put out.

It said at around 3.30pm: “Due to the earlier incident on Infirmary Road we are still experiencing some delays.

"Apologies if you are affected.”

