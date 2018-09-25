Industrial unit destroyed by huge fire in Doncaster

An industrial unit in Doncaster was left a mangled shell after fire engulfed the building last week.

Flames ripped through the Transpoint building on the Kirk Sandall Industrial Estate on Friday – destroying the unit, which housed a number of businesses.

The building on Sandall Stones Road was found burning at around 5.15am and firefighters spent hours at the scene bringing the blaze under control and preventing it spreading.

Residents were urged to keep their door and windows closed as a precaution because of the amount of smoke in the air.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is still underway.



