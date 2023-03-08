Industrial disease champion bows out after years of exemplary service

A Sheffield-based solicitor who spent years campaigning for more to be done around the dangers of asbestos exposure is retiring after more than 31 years.

Belinda Lancaster

Belinda Lancaster joined Graysons in 1991 and went on to secure scores of compensation awards for clients who had suffered personal injury including industrial disease awards for miners and their families.

She worked closely with the Derbyshire Asbestos Support Group (DAST) charity and between them they secured over £10m in benefits and compensation for victims of exposure.

Belinda also participated in and supported a variety of fund-raising events for the charity as well as being a regular attender at events.

Her Graysons colleague Jon West will now be taking over responsibility for the firm’s long established industrial disease work as well as continuing his partner role within the personal injury department.

Belinda joined the firm straight after finishing law school and became a salaried partner in 1999 and equity partner in 2004 as well as heading up the firm’s training arm.

She said: “It has been a real privilege to work for Graysons over the years and have the opportunity to help many others.

"I’m looking forward to handing over the reins to Jon West – a colleague I have the highest regard for.”

The UK has the world’s highest rates of mesothelioma – the cancer caused by asbestos exposure - with around 2,700 people each year being diagnosed, often decades after first coming into contact with asbestos.

Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said: “There’s no doubt Belinda Lancaster has done some outstanding work over the years and made a real difference to the lives of countless people who have been affected by personal injury, including those affected by asbestos exposure.

"She has made an enormous contribution to our firm and will be missed by staff and clients. We wish her the very best for a long and happy retirement and thank her for her years of loyal service.”