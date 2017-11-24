Indian BURRITO restaurant Wrapchic set to open in Sheffield city centre

One of Sheffield city centre's best streets for foodie lovers is about to get a whole lot better.

Indian burrito company Wrapchic is set to open on Devonshire Street before Christmas in the former home of charity shop Mind.

Although no official opening date has been announced by the company, signs with the company's logo and the words 'coming soon' have already appeared on the doors.

The company has already got a number of popular flagship sites in major cities across the UK including London, Birmingham, Bradford, Milton Keynes and even a site in Meadowhall.

Wrapchic offers Indian-style street food as well as 'Th Great Indian Breakfast' and a range of 'differently Indian' grab and go items from the chiller.

The restaurant opened its first stall in July 2012 with a vision to become 'the most loved burrito company in the world'.

Devonshire Street - Google Maps

Wrapchic offer 'fresh, healthy and tasty Indian food in a vibrant and friendly enviroment', which is cooked and prepared by Indian chefs with their healthy method.

The restaurant's opening adds to the already diverse offering of eateries along the road, including Lucky Fox, The Devonshire and Bungalows & Bears.