Independent shops are vital for good mix on The Moor in Sheffield

The Moor is supporting the Sheffield Star Shop Sheffield Awards that recognises independent shops in Sheffield.

Our area of the city centre that Aberdeen Standard Investment has been putting millions of pounds into regenerating now has many high street names and we are looking forward to welcoming more in the next two years.

Snow Globe on The Moor Sheffield.

These will include well known retailers such as Next and H&M. However, having GAP Outlet, Debenhams, JD Sports and Blacks are great but it is the mix of nationally known shops as well as good local independents that makes our area and the city centre feel like Sheffield as opposed to anywhere else in the UK.

The Moor welcomes independents – essential for a good mix. It is so important that areas of the city maintain their relevance to loyal customers as well provide a better shopping experience.

We have to respond to 21st century shopping demands too and that includes retail, leisure food and entertainment.

It may be a surprise to people but The Moor has 14 independent retailers and food outlets and that doesn’t include all the stalls in the Moor Market.

Music Junkee is one of the independent shops on The Moor.

The Moor has a history that is entwined with Sheffield’s independence showcasing the best of these stores over the years.

Our largest independent is still going strong - the family run Atkinsons. Other independents on The Moor we can celebrate are the fashion shop Melody and various restaurants Shapla and El Paso who sit well alongside the national chains we also have in the Light cinema Complex.

Plus of course there is Music Junkee where those who make and play music go – one of the excellences this city is known for.

There are little gems that provide a point of difference to everyday household shopping – The Lighting Shop, Mirror Talk and Terry’s Framing who have been part of The Moor for years.

The fact that you can visit a well known department store and also pick up some great music, or Sheffield made crafts and food or go and be entertained at the theatre or cinema, (and from next year at a new bowling alley and karaoke bar – Lane 7 opening on The Moor in early 2019), means Sheffield city centre becomes a destination rather than a place you pop in and out of.

We’ve also recognised the thriving visual artist community in the city by commissioning a piece of public art as the façade to the Caffe Nero kiosk, made by Owen Waterhouse and Coralie Turpin; between them well known for their public art and metal work installations.

Footfall on The Moor has risen to 13 million and our records show that this is continuing to grow which reflects a massive rise in numbers over recent years as The Moor develops.

Our attractive public realm has created some super spaces for us to put on events.

The free events run throughout the year - that include ones that are part of city festivals such as our Taste Moor and Halloween and The Moor Christmas Party, and others that we have created such as TOTFest and Classic Car – all now recognised as part of the city’s annual events calendar.

