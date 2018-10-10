‘Inconsiderate drivers making it impossible to use footpath outside Sheffield school’

‘Inconsiderate’ drivers are making it ‘almost impossible’ for disabled people to use a footpath outside a Sheffield school.

Frustrated carer Julia Thurman took these pictures of badly parked cars on Baslow Road, outside Totley Primary School.

Cars parked on Baslow Road, Totley. Picture: Julie Thurman.

She said cars were parked during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up times despite the school writing to parents about the issue.

Ms Thurman said: “They have changed the entrance to Totley Primary School and the parents are just parking on the pavement to the point where we can’t get past.

“I drive myself but I would never dream of parking like that. A wheelchair can’t go on the grass because they’re too heavy but the drivers just don’t seem to care.

“It is almost impossible to get past and it’s just really inconsiderate.”