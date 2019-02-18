Incident causing rush-hour tram and bus delays in Sheffield 

An incident is causing rush-hour delays on the tram and bus network in Sheffield this morning.

Travel companies said a vehicle had broken down at Hillsborough Corner but later described it as a road traffic collision.

It is causing disruption to tram services between Middlewood and Malin Bridge with yellow and blue routes turning back towards the city at Shalesmoor. Bus services are also being diverted.

Hillsborough. Picture: Google

Stagecoach Supertram tweeted details about the incident at about 7.45am. They did not say how long it would take to clear.