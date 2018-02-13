Incident at Sheffield school 'isolated,' say police

An incident at a Sheffield school which led to it being put on lockdown was 'isolated', according to South Yorkshire Police.

A car ploughed into the foyer area of Fir Vale School, Owler Lane, Fir Vale, this morning - damaging the glass doors.

Staff and pupils escaped unharmed but children were sent home on the advice of the police while an investigation was launched.

Officers remain at the school but have stressed that it is being treated as an 'isolated incident' and that there is 'no current risk to the school or surrounding community'.

Police officers were alerted to the incident at 8.25am and were told that a car had been driven around the schools grounds erratically.

Two Sheffield men, aged 20 and 23, have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing criminal damage.

They remain in police custody.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Steve Ashmore, said: "The school will remain closed for the remainder of the day as officers conduct enquiries to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and provide reassurance.

"We are confident that this is an isolated incident and there is no current risk to the school or the surrounding community."