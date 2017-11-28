Inadequate Sheffield secondary school does not have improvement plan 'fit for purpose' according to Ofsted

Have your say

A Sheffield secondary school which was branded inadequate does not have a plan 'fit for purpose' to address its failings, according to inspectors.

Ecclesfield School, in Ecclesfield, was downgraded from good and put into special measures in March by Ofsted.

A monitoring visit by inspectors in October has found that school leaders are 'not taking effective action towards the removal of special measures'.

Headteacher Joel Wirth has since left his position at the school.

In a letter to Mr Wirth, inspector Gina White wrote: "Having considered all the evidence I am of the opinion that at this time, leaders and managers are not taking effective action towards the removal of special measures.

"The school’s statement of action is not fit for purpose.

"The school’s improvement plan is not fit for purpose.

"Having considered all the evidence, I strongly recommend that the school does not seek to appoint newly qualified teachers."

Parents, pupils and former students at the school have taken to social media to express their sadness at Mr Wirth's departure.

Hayley Higgins‏ wrote on Twitter: "Sorry to hear this. You evidently had the support and respect of the Ecco kids and parents which outweighs any inspection report. Good luck."

Carolyn Byrne‏ wrote: "So sad to hear you're leaving. You've been a brilliant headteacher. Wishing you all the best for the future."

Sharon Batty wrote: "Very sad for the school. You were the deciding factor in us choosing Ecco so I do hope the new head follows your ethos. Good luck for future."

When the school was placed into special measures in Mrach, Mr Wirth told The Star everyone at the school was 'devastated’ with the report and he pledged to address the issues raised

No-one at the school was available for comment.